Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Philipsen, intractable in the Tour de France: another impressive victory

July 12, 2023
in Sports
Tour de France

Tour de France

Philipsen wins on stage 11.

Philipsen wins on stage 11.

The Belgian continues at a steady pace and this Wednesday he won stage 11.

Jasper Phillipsen He remains firm in the Tour de France and this Wednesday he won the eleventh stage, of 179.8 kilometers, between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins.

The Belgian Jasper Philipsen signed a new victory in the Tour de France at the finish line in Moulins, by achieving his fourth victory in this edition in the eleventh stage, while the Dane Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey in an unchanged overall.

The Alpecin cyclist showed that he is the fastest in this Tour, in which he has only missed one victory, which was scored by the Danish Mads Pedersen.

But in Moulins he had perhaps his easiest victory and won with superiority ahead of the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen and the German Phil Bauhaus.

The stage had little history, with a sprint announced, while the general leaders were calm, although the rain made an appearance in the final section, which tensed the day a bit.

ADVANCE
SPORTS AND EFE

