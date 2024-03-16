Rome (dpa)

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the Milan-San Remo bike race title, and Philipsen outperformed Michael Matthews and Tade Pogačar, during the race, which extended for a distance of 288 km.

The Belgian cyclist finished the race in six hours and 44 hours. 14 seconds, at an average speed of 1.46 km per hour.

Philipsen, 26 years old, won four stages during the last edition of the Tour de France, after having previously won two stages in the French race, in addition to winning three stages in the Spanish Vuelta.