The “difficult but necessary” workforce reduction is in addition to another related to the 4,000 jobs announced by the group in October, CEO Roy Jacobs said in a statement.

He added, “2022 has been a very difficult year for Philips and its shareholders. We are in the process of taking aggressive action to urgently improve our performance.”

The company, which currently employs 80,000 employees in the world, incurred a net loss of 105 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net profit of 151 million in the last quarter of 2021.

In 2022, the net loss amounted to 1.6 billion euros, compared to a net profit of 3.3 billion in 2021.

The recall of defective respirators largely caused this loss.

And 3,000 jobs will be cut out of the 6,000 that were announced Monday in 2023, with the rest to be done by 2025, as explained by the consumer electronics giant that turned into a manufacturer of medical devices.

And in June 2021, Philips recalled respirators that put users with sleep apnea at risk of inhaling toxic foam, which can cause allergic reactions and headaches.

The group also reported a “probable” long-term risk of cancer.

And Philips recently confirmed that the devices, according to extensive tests, are “within safety limits,” noting that its advice to patients and doctors has not changed, that is, to stop using respirators and resort to alternative therapies.

The group is dedicated to “improving patient safety and management quality” after the devices are recalled, Jacobs said Monday.

Philips has manufactured 90 percent of the replacement devices necessary to provide patients, but it needs to allocate 85 million euros to increase the number of replacement devices, according to the company.

The group has not yet included in its calculations the potential compensation it has to pay in the United States because its value is still “uncertain”.

The US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the respirators produced by Philips, which is being prosecuted, and is in talks with the US Health Authority to reach a final settlement regarding the defective respirators.