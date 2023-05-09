The director of Philips said that the company will continue to supply medical equipment to the Russian Federation

The world leader in the market of medical equipment and household appliances Philips will continue to supply medical equipment to Russia, despite the special military operation (SVO). This statement was made by the director of the Dutch company Roy Jacobs at a shareholders’ meeting in Amsterdam. Reuters.

According to him, the right to healthcare is universal for all people, so the equipment necessary for hospitals will continue to be supplied to Russia. At the same time, the head of the company noted that the sale of goods for personal care in the country had ceased, with the exception of maternity care.

Earlier it was reported that Russian and Chinese manufacturers of household appliances were interested in buying and renting the capacities of companies located in the Russian Federation, which, after the start of a special military operation, stopped work in the country. We are talking about buying factories Bosch, LG and Samsung. However, no agreements have been reached so far.