Philips has settled with customers in the United States who used sleep apnea devices that did not work properly. That made its American branch announced in a statement Thursday. The company did not name an amount for the compensation, but according to the Bloomberg news agency, it is about at least $479 million (converted about 448 million euros). A US court has yet to approve the agreement.

The settlement is part of just one of several lawsuits that Philips will face due to problems with its sleep apnea devices in 2021. Because insulating foam would crumble from those devices, the company took the product off the market at the time. The announced settlement is related to the financial damage suffered by US customers as a result of the affair. With this, Philips pays patients who had bought or rented one of the sixteen different types of apnea devices that were defective. The settlement, Philips argues, does not have to mean that the company admits to having been wrong in the matter.

At the beginning of this year, Philips already reserved around 575 million euros for the estimated costs of this settlement. The class actionlawsuit was filed by device users, as well as insurers and companies that reimburse users for such purchases. In addition to this case, thousands of individual lawsuits against Philips are pending.