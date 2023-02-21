Philips it is a company capable of surprising, this is a certain thing that we also had the opportunity to see in our last review here, where we got our hands on a gaming monitor with all the trimmings. Anyway, always themed monitors today’s news might really surprise you, so stay tuned!

Philips presents two not bad ultrawide monitors!

The ultrawide offers a really good view, especially in the workplace. Today Philips presented two curved monitors from 1440p that may surprise you. Indeed, if we really want to be precise, the monitor is more or less the same in two distinct variants which have as a difference the presence or absence of an integrated webcam which is replaced with an additional USB-B port. Below we leave you the technical sheet:

Display diagonal: 44.5″ resolution: 5,120 x 1,440 pixels aspect ratio: 32:9 panel technology: VA curvature: 1500R Refresh Rate: 75Hz peak brightness: 450 nits Color fidelity: 107% DCI-P3 color space HDR certification: VESA DisplayHDR 400 response time: 4ms (GtG)

Doors 2x HDMI 2.0 1x DisplayPort 1.4 1x 3.5mm audio jack 1x USB-C with 100W power delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode support 4x USB-A 3.2 1x Gigabit LAN 1x KVM switch

Chassis vertical inclination (tilt): 5~15° lateral orientation (swivel): 45° hook on the left side for hanging headphones

Accessories and features PiP (Picture-in-Picture) and PbP (Picture-by-Picture) support Remote control included



Both belong to the Philips Business Curved Monitor 6000 Series line and the model numbers are these: 45B1U6900C and 45B1U6900CH.