If you are a technology lover you will certainly know Philips, a company that needs no introduction as regards the market of peripherals, household appliances and much more. Today we want to talk to you in particular about two monitors presented recently that promise great things!

Philips, 40B1U5600 and 40B1U5601H are coming!

If you are a professional in the graphic/video sector and you are looking for a new high-performance monitor with perfect qualities to give your best in your work, then Philips is meeting you with two recently presented monitors that promise great things! We are talking about 40B1U5600 and 40B1U5601H, two monitors 40 inch not bad.

Both boast 3440 x 1440 UltraWide Crystal Clear resolution with IPS LED technology and an HDR 400 display. Thanks to wide viewing angles, sharp colors and great contrasts, you won’t have to complain. Both models feature a reversible USB-C connection for high-resolution video and data transfer, as well as the ability to recharge compatible devices.

But the differences? Simply said: the 40B1U5600 model among other things adds the RJ45 via USB-C while the 40B1U5601H model boasts a built-in 5MP webcam and noise canceling microphone. In short, two almost similar devices but with some unique specifications perfect for adapting to different needs.

Obviously, if you are interested in purchasing, we advise you to consult the complete technical data sheets to be able to analyze every aspect, but for now we want to conclude by talking about prices: in mid-January you can take home 40B1U5600 for 809 euros and 40B1U5601H 909 euros.