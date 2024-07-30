Philips OneBlade has certified, in collaboration with Pantone, the world’s color authority, the bold Lime Green color that distinguishes the OneBlade, the tool that shaves, trims and finishes beards and body hair. The Lime Green color – as stated in a note – expresses a youthful and energetic approach to grooming, ideal for the modern user who seeks not only functionality but also style. This lively shade has been incorporated into the design of the Philips OneBlade to reflect the dynamic and revolutionary identity of the product. To celebrate this collaboration, Philips OneBlade has presented three ideal styles for the summer, created together with the Milanese barber Davide Loffredo. Named Bold, Daring and Zesty, the styles have been designed to meet different preferences and grooming needs, demonstrating the versatility of the OneBlade.

“The collaboration with Pantone Color Institute – says Simone Marcucci, Media & Pr Manager, Philips Personal Health Italy, Israel and Greece – emphasizes the great communicative power of color, highlighting the pioneering vision of OneBlade. The boldness of OneBlade is also manifested in the choice of colors of the product, with a palette of bold and impactful shades, such as lime green, symbol of its revolutionary spirit. The dark blue, in contrast with the green, is used to highlight the heritage of OneBlade in the field of personal care and shaving. Our hybrid, all-in-one tool, wants to foster everyone’s individuality, unleashing everyone’s potential and inspiring the desire to express oneself, explore, experiment and live life on one’s own terms”.

These initiatives are part of a broader context of grooming trends, where color and style play increasingly decisive roles. Philips and Pantone are thus defining new standards in the sector, influencing consumer habits and anticipating future market directions.