Philips will appear on the FIFA Mkers team t-shirts, this is because the sports club and the well-known company have signed a collaboration that puts one of the favorite men’s care products first: OneBlade. The sponsorship will also be amplified thanks to a strategy of communication made by Omnicom Media Group. This advertising campaign will see the development of content dedicated to style and sport, all on the official Twitch channels of professional Mkers players in the period starting now and ending in December of this year.

Simone Marcucci, who the role of Media, PR & Influencer Marketing Manager and Personal Health in Italy, Israel and Greece he wanted to comment on the collaboration between Philips One Blade and Mkers as follows: “Gaming is a sector that Philips intends to focus on, characterized by ever-growing numbers of fans. Hence the desire to forge collaboration with Mkers, an Italian leader in this market. We are pleased to present this partnership that unites the world of eSport and fashion, providing players with the Philips OneBlade branded kit to face matches with the right style.“.

To make it concrete the handshake between Philips and Mkers is the insertion of OneBlade on the official shirts of the Mkers FIFA Team. But there will also be other surprises for fans of the squadcurrently composed of:

Daniele ‘Prinsipe’ Paolucci

Cosimo Guarneri

Oliver ‘Oliboli’ Uttgren

Mattias ‘xOpTolle’ Tolinsson

Prinsipe will be the host of the content you will see on the official Twitch channel, called Draft Your Stylea live talk show format with some gameplay moments that will involve many guests from both the entertainment and sports world.

A collaboration that marks the growing importance of the videogame and esports world also in Italy, which now has more than one and a half million fans, who marks 15% more than in 2020.