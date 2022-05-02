Philips Monitors is pleased to announce the extended international partnership with Team Vitalityguaranteeing exclusive monitors to the teams present in the world eSports of League og Legends and FIFA. The former compete professionally within the League of Legends European Championship (LEC)without forgetting the Ligue Française League Of Legends (LFL). Those who are accustomed to the game in question, have certainly already heard of it and, from today, you will notice a marked improvement in the stations in use by the players.

Team Vitality actively deals with various eSports themed organizationsboasting not only a great experience worldwide, but also experienced players able to win eight times at the LEC and reach the final at the 2019 world championship. Luka Perković, known to the world as Perkz; not only that, because within the team we also find the winner of the LEC 2021: Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság. Phenomenal players for a collaboration of the same level who, from today, will have an extra logo on their shirt. That of Philips Monitors.

Philips Monitors is committed to the long term, enabling the FIFA team to shine as well

“Providing our players with the best devices to help them perform at the highest level has always been a top priority for us, so it’s great to be able to extend our partnership with such a trusted supplier as Philips Monitors. It is also a testament to what we are accomplishing at Team Vitality to be able to grow our existing partnerships “commented Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality.

From now on, FIFA and League players will have the opportunity to try monitors adapted to PC gaming, entering with a straight leg in the research and development of new technologies aimed at improving both their experience and that of videogame users. The equipment supplied will not only cover the part of competitive tournaments, especially the world-famous ones, but will be available even in the various training sessions. The structures selected will be those of both Berlin and the Stade de France.

“It was incredible to support the FIFA team and the V.Hive facility with the Philips Momentum console gaming monitors, thus creating a better training environment. We are thrilled that our partnership is growing this year, including our PC gaming monitors and League of Legends teams. “he comments Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead and Senior Brand Manager EU of Philips Monitors & IT Accessories. “Philips Monitor is leveling up, with important innovations and updated technologies, and our partnership with Team Vitality will help us to give gamers the best display solutions”.