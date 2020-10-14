Philips has introduced a new range of soundbars and party speakers in India, with 5 new sound bars and 3 party speakers launched. Philips has launched the new soundbar with a starting price of Rs 4,990. The party speaker has been launched at an initial price of Rs 18,999. You can buy these Philips products from Flipkart and Amazon as well as Sony’s official retail shop. According to Philips, its premium party speaker TANX200 has a playtime of up to 14 hours and can be easily carried from one place to another.

All kinds of soundbars

The affordable HTL1020 model in the new range of Philips Soundbar is priced at Rs 4,990. The HTL1042 model is priced at Rs 7,990. In the higher range, the HTL8120 has been priced at Rs 14,990 and the HTL8121 model has been priced at Rs 16,990. The most premium model Philips has launched in the soundbar segment is HTL8162, priced at Rs 19,990.

Philips’ new range in the party speaker and soundbar segment

Party speaker prices

In the party speaker segment, Philips’ economy model TANX4105 is priced at Rs 18,990 and TANX4205 model is priced at Rs 21,990. Philips’ premium party speaker model TANX200 is priced at Rs 25,990.

What is special about Philips signbar and party speakers?

Netherlands company Philips is gearing up to sound bar and party speaker segments. Philips HTL8162 model comes with a glass design and touch panel, which has a 160 W sound output and wireless buswoofer. The HTL8121 and HTL8120 models have a 120 W sound output. All these models support HDMI ARC and Bluetooth.

These are Philips new products

Philips’ affordable soundbar models HTL1042 and HTL1020 have sound outputs of 40W and 20W. The party claims 14 hours of playtime in the Philips TANX200’s single charge in the speaker segment. It also has a handle. The affordable TANX4105 and TANX4205 party speakers have features like wireless mic, light effects and trolley.