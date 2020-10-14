As soon as the festive season begins, Philips has launched five new soundbars and three new party speakers. The price of the new soundbar is starting at just Rs 4990. At the same time, the price of the party speaker has been kept at Rs 18,990. Philips’ new products will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Philips Soundbar and Party Speaker Price in India

Philips’ new soundbar HTL1020 is priced at 4990, HTL1042 is priced at 7990, HTL8120 is priced at 14990, HTL8121 is priced at 16990 and the most premium soundbar HTL8162 is priced at 19,990. The price of TANX4105 in the party speaker is 18,890, the price of TANX4205 is 21990 and the price of the most premium party speaker TANX200 is 25,990.

Philips Soundbar and Party Speaker Features

The Philips HTL8162 soundbar is available in a glass design with a touch panel. It has a sound output of 160 watts. You can connect this sound bar to your Smart LED TV in addition to your smartphone. Soundbars can be attached to the wall or placed on the table top. The premium brand TANX200 in party speakers lasts more than 14 hours on a single charge. It also supports wireless mic.

They will compete

Samsung 5.1 Channel sound times

Samsung’s Bluetooth HW-Q60T / XL soundbar (5.1 channels) is priced at Rs 24,999 (on Flipkart). It comes with a total of 360 sound outputs. It has a sub woofer and a wall mount sound bar. But its satellite speakers have not been given. You can connect with your smartphone. You can also connect it to your smartphone. It supports Dolby Digital.

JBL 5.1 Channel sound bar

JBL’s 5.1 channel sound bar comes in three options, its 300W model is priced at Rs 20,999 while its 450W model is priced at Rs 37,999. Apart from this, it is also available in 510W, which is Rs 54,999. This sound bar also does not get satellite speakers, you will get only a mounted sound bar and a sub woofer. The company claims that you can connect it with your smartphone, laptop, audio player and TV. But you will get 5.1 channel output only in its 510W model, the remaining two other models will get 2.1 and 3.1 channel output. It comes with true 4K connectivity and cinematic sound.

Sony’s 5.1 channel sound

Sony’s 5.1 (HT-S500RF) channel sound bar provides 1000W of sound output. It offers Dolby Digital experience. It has a wall mount sound bar, two satellite speakers and a sub woofer. The company claims that it provides clear sound. Its speakers would have received the design of the diamond shape grill. Its design is premium. This 5.1 channel soundbar from Sony is priced at Rs 29,999.

IPhone 12 is equipped with these latest features, know 5 special things related to the phone

Affordable True Wireless earbuds come to challenge Realme and Redmi, know the price