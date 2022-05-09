36 years later, the Philippines are preparing to be ruled by a new Marcos. Ferdinand Junior, 64, is preparing to return to the Malacañan palace in Manila. He this time not as the son of the dictator Ferdinand and his wife Imelda, but directly as the leader of the Southeast Asian country. Filipino voters, who voted for him en masse despite his father’s misdeeds, know him as “Bongbong”. The nickname was given to him by his father because when he was little he had the habit of clinging to his shoulders and in Tagalog the “Bumbong” is a typical bamboo container that you carry on your back. Behind his candidacy, announced as a surprise in recent months, there would be his 92-year-old mother.

Imelda has become world famous for her huge collection of around three thousand pairs of shoes, discovered after the couple had to flee into exile in Hawaii following the 1986 revolution, which ended 21 years of power. which the Marcos have plundered the public treasury, leaving a hole quantified between 5 and 10 billion dollars, and repressed any form of opposition. He, “Bongbong”, grew up in the unbridled luxury of the presidential palace and has been busy for a long time especially in terms of social life between mega parties and the importation of African animals delivered to Calauit, his mother’s private island.

Few, then, would have thought that one day he would take the political path. Also because his life across the border was studded with personal failures. Just recently, the University of Oxford revealed that Marcos has never completed his bachelor’s degree and only got a degree in social science. He hasn’t even finished his master’s degree from the American Wharton School of Business. From 1991 onwards, however, he entered the scene precisely at the urging of his mother who, upon returning from exile after the death of the dictator (which took place in 1989 in Honolulu), identified in him, the only male child, the possible political heir of the dynasty. But for a long time he seemed to have done it with little conviction. During his years as a congressman he has always kept a low profile, in total opposition to the habits of his parents. It seemed that marriage to Louise Araneta could even create a rift with her beloved mother, as she is a relative of former President Corazon Aquino, the man who inspired the protests against her father.

In 2016 the big step, with the candidacy for the role of vice president that in the Philippines is chosen with a contemporary but separate election from the presidential one. On that occasion, he was slightly defeated, receiving over 14 million votes but just over 200,000 fewer than Leni Robredo. “Bongbong” also filed an appeal on suspicion of fraud but after five years of judicial proceedings the Supreme Court found him wrong. Ironically, the same challenge was staged for this year’s presidential elections, but with a diametrically opposite outcome.

Rodrigo Duterte, the outgoing president, called him a “weak leader” and a “spoiled child” after his candidacy. Yet now Marcos Jr. will rule with Duterte’s daughter Sara as vice president. The scion of the other Filipino political dynasty has in fact chosen to run in ticket with “Bongbong”. Investors fear Marcos Jr’s government program: not so much for a fear of a return to his father’s authoritarian times, but for a program deemed too vague in terms of economic policies. According to many, he will use his power to stop the investigation of his family’s estate, as he will chair the commission that is still conducting the investigation. Her mother Imelda, even without her three thousand pairs of shoes, will appreciate it.

They will perhaps appreciate the United States less, as “Bongbong” was sentenced along with his mother to pay $ 353.6 million for failing to provide information on family assets in connection with a 1995 class action action against human rights violations by part of the father. A fine never paid and which forces Marcos Jr. not to be able to set foot in the States. Not a great calling card for the next leader of a country deemed pivotal in Washington’s Asia-Pacific strategy.