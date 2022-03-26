Volcano ash and gas in the Philippines, thousands on the run

Thousands of people have received the order evacuate from their homes after a volcano in the Philippines it threw ash and steam hundreds of meters into the sky. The volcano Taallocated in a lake south of Manila, exploded with an outbreak called “short-lived” by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. However, the Institute warned that further eruptions are possible, which could trigger dangerous, fast-moving volcanic flows of gas, ash and debris, as well as a devastating tsunami.

Philippines: thousands of people evacuated due to volcano eruption

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in Philippines following an eruption of the volcano Taal that covered the sky with ashes and vapors. The eruption began after seven in the morning local time, as reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which has warned that other eruptive events are possible. The inhabitants of five villages received the eviction order, explained the regional spokesman for the Civil Protection. This is the third evacuation in three years.

