from Valentina Santarpia

Coronavirus updates on Friday 7 January

For the first time since the beginning of the Covid emergency, over 200 thousand infections have been registered in Italy in 24 hours (here the bulletin). The positivity rate rises to 19.28%. Alarm from the Order of Doctors of Naples: the black code is risked in hospitals. The vaccination obligation for the over 50s has started since the decree was published, not from 15 February. The one-off fine for those who do not have the vaccine is 100 euros; for those who enter shops without a pass 400-1,000 euros. The principals speak of unmanageable return to school and ask for 15 days of dad. Today Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Val d’Aosta and Tuscany could also go yellow; Liguria in orange. The vaccination campaign, meanwhile, continues: 90% of the over 12 population in the situation of having received at least one dose or having been cured for a maximum of 6 months, 86% of the over 12 population has completed the vaccination cycle (data updated at 19.24 yesterday).

8.40 am – Philippines, Duterte orders the arrest for the unvaccinated who leave the house

The Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte during a summit with members of the anti Covid task force, it issued an order that provides for the arrest of unvaccinated people who come out of their homes. According to the President’s spokesman Karlo Nograles, the directive is valid throughout the national territory and was decided to protect citizens, because being unvaccinated puts everyone in danger. Previously, the authorities in the metropolitan area of ​​Manila, which includes 16 cities and over 13 million inhabitants, had already imposed a series of restrictions on travel and the activities of unvaccinated people, who were allowed to leave their homes only to essential reasons.

8.10 am – Siege of Palermo hospitals, tensile structures to stem the rows



After a growing request for hospitalization, it was necessary to equip two advanced medical points in tensile structure at the entrance of the Cervello and Civico hospitals in Palermo. We are considering placing a third and similar advanced medical point also at the Partinico hospital. These principals, organized by the 118 management, are essential to get patients off the ambulances and avoid the lines of vehicles that have characterized the hospitals, in particular the Cervello, since Wednesday evening. The commissioner for the management of the Covid emergency in Palermo has made available to the garrison at the Cervello hospital health personnel from 8 to 14 and from 14 to 20 to help colleagues in the emergency room.

7.56 am – Italy-India flight, 13 positives fleeing quarantine

At least 13 passengers on the Italy-India flight, who tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in an Indian city, Amritsar, have fled the obligation of quarantine. The group was among the 125 positive passengers on the flight that departed from Milan and landed on Wednesday afternoon: 9 disappeared when they were still at the airport, another four escaped from a local hospital, a local administration source, Sherjang, told BBC Punjabi. Singh. The police have announced that they will report them. There were 160 people on board the flight, three quarters of whom actually tested positive, perhaps more considering that infants and children have not been tested. The news was also prominent because local TVs showed ambulances lined up outside the airport waiting to take the infected to hospital.

7.30 – Germany, today summit to decide on vaccination obligation

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the premieres of the 16 German landers are meeting today to discuss new containment measures against the spread of the Omicron variant. On the eve of the videoconference, which will begin shortly after noon, the Minister of Health proposed new restrictions to reduce contact between people. The idea did not agree with the Bavarian premier Markus Sder, for whom the current situation does not justify further restrictions. Among the measures that will be evaluated today there is also the obligation to vaccinate.

