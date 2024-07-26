The death toll from floods, landslides and other incidents caused by Typhoon Jamie in the Philippines has risen to 33, police said Friday, while eight people were confirmed dead in Taiwan.

The victims included 11 people who drowned or were electrocuted in the capital, Manila, which was hit by its worst flooding in more than a decade. Floodwaters in some areas reached the roofs of homes, forcing residents to evacuate their homes and submerging vehicles.

By Wednesday, major roads were impassable at the height of the flooding, and nearly half a million Metro Manila residents were without power.

Ten people died in four provinces north of the capital, including a crew member of an oil tanker that sank in Manila Bay off Limay town in Bataan province after being hit by high waves.

The tanker sinking caused an oil spill, and the Coast Guard is working to contain it to avoid a major environmental crisis. Police also recorded 12 deaths in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal provinces, mostly due to drowning and landslides.

The seasonal rains that have been hitting the Philippines since early July have exacerbated the situation, causing floods and landslides in the southeastern provinces.