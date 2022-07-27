A 25-year-old man died and at least five other people were injured in an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale that struck the northern Philippines today. The victim, according to local authorities, was a 25-year-old construction worker who was stuck in a building under construction that collapsed at the time of the earthquake. The collapse occurred in the city of La Trinidad, in the province of Benguet, 211 kilometers north of Manila. Five people were injured by landslides and rockfalls along Kennon Road, a road that connects the city of Baguio with that of Rosario in the province of La Union, west of the province of Benguet. The earthquake was recorded at 8.43 local time. The epicenter was near the city of Lagangilang, in the province of Abra, 335 kilometers north of Manila.