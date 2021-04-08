The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) has decided to temporarily suspend

vaccination of people under 60 years of age with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 drug due to reports of vaccination with blood clots. This is reported on website Ministry of Health of the country on April 8.

At the same time, the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Erid Domingo stressed that the temporary suspension of the use of the vaccine “does not mean that the vaccine is unsafe or ineffective.”

With such a measure, DOH and the FDA hope to “keep every Filipino safe.”

The day before, the World Health Organization (WHO) admitted a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the formation of blood clots. According to experts, cases of blood clots are a matter of concern, but are recorded extremely rarely.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the same day also announced a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and cases of thrombosis. However, the regulator noted that the benefits of this drug continue to outweigh the risks associated with its use.

The company AstraZeneca, for its part, said that it is working to establish the causes of blood clots after vaccination with its drug. At the same time, it was emphasized there that we are talking about very rare cases.

Earlier, due to reports of cases of thrombosis after vaccination with AstraZeneca, a number of states have suspended the use of the drug in the vaccination campaign. Following recommendations from the EMA and the World Health Organization (WHO), some countries have decided to resume vaccination.