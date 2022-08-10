The Ministry of Defense of the Philippines terminated the contract for the supply of 16 Russian Mi-17 helicopters

The Philippine Ministry of Defense terminated the contract for the supply of 16 Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters, the main reason for the refusal is the risk of sanctions against Manila by the United States. This was announced by the official representative of the military department Arsenio Andolong, the newspaper reports. Bangkok Post.

In November, the Philippine military agreed to pay $22.7 million for a shipment of Russian helicopters to modernize the country’s air force fleet.

Last year, the Philippines transferred the pledge part of the contract to Russia, but last week the country’s leadership decided to refuse deliveries and switch attention to American-made helicopters. “I don’t know if we can get the money back because we were the ones who terminated the contract,” said former defense minister Delfin Lorenzana, who previously oversaw the deal.

In early April, the US imposed sanctions on Turkey for links to Russian defense exports. Under the restrictive measures were the Turkish defense industry SSB and four officials, including the head of this department, Ismail Demir. It is noted that the sanctions were introduced in accordance with the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).