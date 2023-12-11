The Philippines announced that it had summoned the Chinese ambassador and raised the possibility of expelling him following clashes between ships from both countries this weekend in the disputed South China Sea. These incidents, the most intense in recent years, led Beijing to present “severe complaints” to Manila.

Renewed tension in the South China Sea. On Monday, December 11, the Philippines announced that it had summoned the Chinese ambassador and raised the possibility of expelling him after the most intense clashes in recent years between ships from both countries during the weekend.

Diplomatic protests have been sent and “the Chinese ambassador has also been summoned,” Philippine Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teresita Daza told the press.

The official added that declaring Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian “persona non grata” in the Philippines was also “something that needs to be seriously considered.”

China responded by saying that the operations carried out by its coast guard against the Philippine ships had been “professional” and “measured.”and that he had “submitted severe complaints” to Manila about the clashes.

“The operations were professional, measured, reasonable and legal,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning declared, insisting that Beijing had “taken necessary measures against the Philippine ships in accordance with international law.”

“Serious escalation”

According to videos released by the Philippine coast guard, Chinese vessels fired water cannons at Philippine vessels during two separate supply missions on Saturday and Sunday, one to fishermen near Scarborough Shoal Reef and the other to a small garrison near Second Thomas Atoll. .

China Coast Guard blasted water cannon toward a 🇵🇭 Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal this morning (Dec. 9). The water cannons were used at least 8 times pic.twitter.com/IOmamQWgRa — Frances Mangosing 🇵🇭 (@FMangosingINQ) December 9, 2023



A Philippine ship and a Chinese coast guard vessel collided on Sunday near Second Thomas Atoll, in the waters of the Spratly Islands, and both countries blamed each other for the incident.

These clashes constitute a “serious escalation” of their tactics, Jonathan Malaya, deputy director general of the Philippine National Security Council, told reporters on Monday.

Manila and Beijing have a long history of maritime disputes in the South China Seathrough which goods worth billions of dollars pass each year.

In a statement Sunday night, President Ferdinand Marcos said the Philippines was “not discouraged” by the latest incidents.

“No one except the Philippines has the legitimate right or legal basis to operate in any part of the West Philippine Sea,” Ferdinand Marcos said, using the name for the waters of the South China Sea to the immediate west of the Philippines.

Washington calls on Beijing to “abandon its dangerous behavior”

The US State Department on Sunday called on China to “abandon its dangerous and destabilizing behavior” at sea, while foreign diplomats also criticized Chinese behavior in Manila.

These latest clashes have been the most intense between Philippine and Chinese vessels in years, according to analysts, as Beijing and Manila seek to assert their respective maritime territorial claims.

“I hope this will become even more frequent and persistent,” Jay Batongbacal, director of the Institute of Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea at the University of the Philippines, told AFP. “We must take this opportunity to strengthen our alliances and partnerships and prepare for the worst, as it is clear that we will continue to be denied access to our rights and resources as a country,” he added.

Song Zhongping, an analyst and former Chinese military officer, said Manila felt “emboldened to provoke China” by US support, which was exacerbating tensions.

“If the Philippines stays on this course and feels it can provoke China with the support of countries outside the region… then a conflict or other eventuality could break out at Ren'ai Reef or Huangyan Island,” he said. Song Zhongping, using the Chinese expression to refer to Thomas Second Atoll and Scarborough Bank.

Beijing claims virtually the entire South China Sea, including waters and islands off its neighbors' coasts, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that rejected the claim without legal basis. The Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also claim several reefs and islets in the sea, some of whose areas could harbor rich oil reserves.

With AFP