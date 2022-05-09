Philippines Son of the late dictator Marcos winning the Philippine presidential election

According to preliminary results, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will win the presidential election with a very clear difference.

9.5. 7:59 | Updated 9.5. 22:56

In Southeast Asia The Philippines voted on a new president on Monday for the next six years. Preliminary results indicated that the presidential race will be won by a clear pre-favorite Ferdinand Marcos Jr.The late dictator of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcosin son. Marcos had unreachable leadership over his challengers when more than 90 percent of the vote was counted.

Marcos had already counted nearly 30 million votes, more than double the number of his closest challenger, the vice president Leni Robredoon in relation to. According to the news agency Reuters, it will take weeks to confirm the official election result.

The resigning president Rodrigo Duterten a total of ten candidates have applied for seats.

Campaign period after that, the results of the polls suggested that Marcos Jr. would win the election by a landslide.

There are more than 65 million people entitled to vote. In the Philippines, it is enough for a candidate to win more votes than others.

Since Robredo announced his candidacy last October, volunteer groups have sought to persuade voters to support the vice president in what they see as a “battle for the soul of the country.”

The white washing of the corrupt regime of Elder Marcos, the support of rival elite families, and the general disappointment with the post-dictatorship regimes of Marcos have fueled the popularity of Marcos Jr.

Election day overshadowed by violence. On Monday in the southern part of the country on the island of Mindanao, three guards were killed in a shooting after gunmen opened fire at a polling station.

The shooting took place in Buluan shortly after the vote began. According to a provincial police spokesman, one more guard was injured in the attack.

Grenade attacks have already taken place on the island of Mindanao in the past. Late on Sunday, five grenades exploded outside the polling station and nine people were injured.

Police said grenade victims had walked from their remote mountain villages to the polling station to cast their vote.

“It is their custom to come down in time from their villages, which are an 8 to 12 hour walk away,” a police spokesman Roldan Kuntong said.

The election time is traditionally unstable in a country where arms laws are loose and political culture is violent. However, according to police, the current election period has been relatively peaceful.

Sunday’s grenade attack took place at Datu Unsay on the island of Mindanao. There are several armed groups in the area, including Islamists and communist rebels.

Minutes after the first grenade attack, a grenade also exploded in nearby Shariff Aguak, but personal injuries were avoided.

Electoral Commission tries to ascertain whether Sunday night’s grenade attacks are related to the election, according to his representative.

Daughter of the outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who is running for Vice President Sara Duterte told reporters he hoped the violence would not deprive voters of their right to vote. The younger Duterte has served as mayor of the city of Davao on the island of Mindanao.

More than 18,000 positions are being sought in the election. In addition to the President, the election elects city councilors, among others.

Thousands of police, soldiers and members of the Coast Guard have spread throughout the archipelago to ensure the safety of polling stations and voting.

According to a national police spokesman, as of 9 January, there had been 16 “confirmed election-related cases” by Sunday, including four shootings and a “small illegal detention.”

For example, there were 133 similar cases during the 2016 presidential election.