The Philippines on Monday raised the alert level for the Mayon volcano south of Manila due to “increasing unrest” and advised citizens to stay out of the danger zone with a radius of six kilometers.

The Institute of Volcanology raised the Mayon volcano alert level to level two, on a five-level scale, warning that current unrest could lead to steam explosions “or even precede a dangerous volcanic eruption,” according to Bloomberg News.

The institute added that an increase in rock fall from the lava dome in the crater has been observed since late April.

Mayon Volcano, a popular tourist site due to its conical shape, experienced steam-propelled eruptions in 2019, and the volcano’s alert level was raised to the second-highest level in 2018, forcing evacuations and flight cancellations.