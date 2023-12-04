Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno stressed the great importance of the COP28 conference for all countries of the world in general and for the Philippines in particular, which he said is “one of the countries most at risk, even though its contribution to climate deterioration is very small.”

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the climate conference, Diokno pointed out the importance of the issue of climate finance, considering that “this is the beginning… and the pledges made by many countries call for optimism.”

Regarding the role of the Philippine Ministry of Finance in confronting and financing climate change, Diokno said, “The role of the ministry is to chair a technical working group called (Green Power), and our mission is to raise the necessary funds for climate change, not only at the external level, but also at the internal level.” ».