Surveillance is carried out by the PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) in the South China Sea

The PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) has ordered 2 of its ships, BRP Sindangan and BRP Cabra, to conduct patrols in the South China Sea after observing the presence “illegal” of more than 135 Chinese ships at Julian Felipe Reef.

According to Jay Tarriela, spokesman for the Philippine Maritime Guard, last month the PCG monitored 111 Chinese vessels there. With the increase in vessels detected, PCG was instructed to carry out maritime patrol.

“No response was given to radio communications issued by the PCG to Chinese vessels”, he said Tarriela on her profile on X (formerly Twitter) this Sunday (Dec 3, 2023).

The dispute between the Philippines and China over territory has been going on for years. In 2016, the PCA (Permanent Court of Arbitration) in The Hague ruled that the Chinese had no legal basis to claim historic rights to most of the South China Sea.

In September, the Philippines accused China of installing a “floating barrier” in the area. According to Filipinos, the structure was preventing fishing boats from sailing in the area.

“The PCG maintains its unwavering commitment to safeguarding maritime safety, security and the marine environment in the course of protecting the territorial integrity, sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea in accordance with international laws.”said Tarriela.