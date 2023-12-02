Sunday, December 3, 2023
Philippines | Media: Three dead in university gymnasium explosion

December 2, 2023
Philippines | Media: Three dead in university gymnasium explosion

According to local media quoted by Reuters, the explosion occurred during a Catholic mass held in the gymnasium.

Three one person has been killed and several injured in an explosion in a university gymnasium in the southern Philippine city of Marawi, local media reports, according to Reuters. According to Reuters, local police have confirmed the death toll.

According to information cited by Reuters, the explosion occurred during a Catholic mass held in the gymnasium. According to the Philippine CNN news service, there are nine wounded.

