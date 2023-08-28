For the operators there shouldn’t be a game this time either, the Azzurri continue to enjoy the favors of the forecast even against the hosts

Against the Philippines it will be the most classic of matches where the imperative is to win for Italy. The surprise defeat received by the Dominican Republic, following the victory against Angola, forces the Azzurri not to make calculations and to overcome this third and final match of the first group stage with the greatest gap possible, to be sure of advancing to the next one. The day of truth is tomorrow, when the match between the Philippines and Italy will begin at 1pm in the city at the Manila Arena in the city of the same name.

THE PREDICTION — Optimism is almost due. The national team has shown that it has the necessary quality to be able to go further in these World Cups and the betting sites are also convinced of the same thing. So, assuming that Gianmarco Pozzecco’s Azzurri manage to win without too much difficulty, we can think about the gap that could develop between the two teams. An interesting combination is a spread of at least 13 points, which Betway, Netbet and Novibet offer at 1.77; slightly lower at 1.75 for both Sisal and Snai. See also Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos, strong encounters in the Madrid classic

PHILIPPINES-ITALY, THE QUOTAS — Despite the unexpected knockout with the Dominican Republic, Italy remains the big favorite also against the Philippines according to the operators. The success of the Azzurri reaches a maximum of 1.09 with Novibet, while the eventual feat of the hosts is at 8.50 with Goldbet and Better. The threshold identified by the bookmakers as the total points that will be achieved by both is 166.5: the Under is 1.92 with Planetwin365, the Over is 166.5 with Sisal; as for the first half instead we are at 82.5 with the Over at 1.80 and the Under at 1.87 for Goldbet and Better. As regards individual performance, this is the overview proposed by Snai: Datome by at least 8 points to 1.95, Fontecchio by at least 19 to 1.75, Melli by at least double figures at 1.87, Polonara by 9 points and rising to 1.75, the same threshold for Spissu at 1.87. See also The double alternative that César Montes has in LaLiga of Spain

August 28 – 3.15pm

