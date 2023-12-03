The jihadist group Islamic State assured this Sunday, December 3, that it is the author of the attack on Saturday during a Catholic ceremony in the gymnasium of the Mindanao University, in Marawi, in the south of the Philippines, which left four dead and at least 50 injured. The attack comes in the middle of long battles between state forces and jihadist groups.

“Caliphate soldiers detonated an explosive device against a large gathering of infidel Christians in the city of Marawi while they were performing polytheistic rituals,” wrote the representatives of the Islamic State (IS) through their Telegram channel, where they also confirmed that the attack “killed several Christians”, highlighting the religious component that motivated the attack.

A person injured in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Marawi, southern Philippines, Sunday, December 3, 2023. © AP / Froilan Gallardo

Before the jihadist group assumed responsibility for the attack, the Philippine Government was already warning about the origin of the explosion. The country’s president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, strongly condemned the attack and added that remains of mortar ammunition had been found around the site, which, in his opinion, pointed to a “foreign terrorist group” being behind the attack. mortal.

Local authorities mention that the attack left at least 50 injured, six of them serious.

“Terrorist attacks on educational institutions must also be condemned because they are places that promote the culture of peace and mold our youth to be the future shapers of this country,” said Mamintal Adiong, governor of Lanao del Sur, which has Marawi. as capital, through a video on Facebook moments before entering a medical center to visit the wounded.

The Vatican regrets the attack

In his Sunday Mass, Pope Francis offered a few words for the Catholic community in the Philippines, saying that he has “prayed for the victims of the attack” and that he “is close” to them. The pontiff also wrote a statement rejecting violence in the Asian country.

“Christ, prince of peace, grant everyone the strength to turn away from violence and overcome all evil with good,” Francis said in his official statement about the attack in Marawi.

Although the exact cause is still unknown, from the Philippine Army point out the possibility that it was a “retaliation attack” against the military operation on December 1, which left 11 alleged Islamic militants dead in the southern province of Maguindanao.

BABALA: SENSITIBONG THEME/VIDEO (2/2) Tatlong tao, patay; 7 iba pa, sugatan matapos magkaroon ng pagsabog sa kalagitnaan ng Catholic mass ng mga estudyante at guro sa Dimaporo Gymnasium sa Mindanao State University sa Marawi City. | via Ferdie Cabrera, @gmanews Stringer pic.twitter.com/0nkPTscR8q — DZBB Super Radyo (@dzbb) December 3, 2023



Rise of jihadism in the southern Philippines

Marawi has been the epicenter of an ongoing confrontation between nascent Islamic extremist groups on the island and state law enforcement. In 2017, the Maute jihadist group took partial control of the city, seeking to establish a ‘welayat’, an Islamic State government, in Southeast Asia.

There were five months of bloody combat between both sides, in which more than 1,200 people died, including around 86 civilians, as a result of the State’s war against jihadism. In the end, the Philippine Army, with military support from the United States and Australia, managed to regain control of Marawi, but hostilities remained latent.

In a region where just over 20% of the population is Muslim, One of the biggest challenges for the Philippines is to face the attraction of new jihadist groups directly linked to the Islamic State, in addition to ensuring the unity of the country. An issue that already made significant progress with the signing of a peace treaty with the Mora Islamic Liberation Front, the most influential Islamic separatist movement in the region, in 2014.

With AP, EFE and Reuters