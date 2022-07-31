Philippines | Former President of the Philippines Fidel Ramos is dead – The respected leader who toiled against dictatorship and reformed the Philippine economy

Ramos was in power from 1992 to 1998. In its condolences, the Philippine delegation of the European Union called Ramos a “pillar of democracy”.

Among other things, Ramos reformed the Philippine economy, breaking cartels and solving the country’s deep energy crisis. He also concluded peace agreements with armed rebel groups within the country.

Among other things, Ramos was known by the nickname “Steady Eddie” because of the stability of his administration.

Before his presidency, Ramos served in military positions, including dictator of Ferdinand Marcos as police chief of the administration. He also fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars, among others.

Ramos rose to the role of a major national hero after abandoning the unpopular dictator and joining the rebels in the 1986 uprising that ousted Marcos.

After the uprising, Ramos served in the new administration as chief of staff of the army and minister of defense before becoming president.

Ramos was the second most recent president of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte a supporter in his presidential campaign in 2016 and in the early administration.

Ramos later lost faith in Duterte, who, among other things, weakened alliances with the United States and launched a controversial anti-drug campaign that killed thousands.

Now the president of the Philippines is the son of the once ousted dictator Marcos, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.