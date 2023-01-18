At least 30 people have died as a result of floods in the Philippines, five more are missing. This is evidenced by the data of the National Council for the Prevention of Risks and Elimination of Natural Disasters, published on Wednesday, January 18.

It is noted that the total number of victims exceeds 1.57 million people in 14 regions of the republic. Thus, more than 200 thousand citizens are in evacuation centers, 13 have received various injuries. More than 1.03 thousand disaster-related incidents have been recorded, including floods and landslides.

In addition, serious material damage was inflicted: 1,290 houses and 174 infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged. Also, the consequences of flooding affected transport communications, problems with access to electricity remain in 16 cities, water supply is disrupted in 9 municipalities, and communications do not work in three.

Due to emergency circumstances, classes in educational institutions and work at enterprises were suspended in 750 settlements, while a disaster mode was introduced in 33.

The Philippine authorities have allocated 77.9 million pesos ($1.42 million) to help the population.

The day before it was reported that as a result of floods in the Philippines, at least 29 people were killed and four were missing.