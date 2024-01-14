The Manila International Airport Authority announced on Sunday the cancellation of all domestic flights due to bad weather. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PASAGA) stated that the sky is expected to be cloudy and rain will fall in various parts of the country today, Sunday, due to the northwest monsoon winds and local thunderstorms, according to the Philippine newspaper “The Star” today. The Manila International Airport Authority announced last December 27 that some local flights had been canceled due to bad weather.