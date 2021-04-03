Today, Saturday, the Philippine government extended the closure due to the new Corona virus, in the capital region and four neighboring provinces, amid high cases of Coronavirus.

Presidential spokesman Harry Rock said that the community quarantine, which has been strengthened in Metro Manila and the provinces of “Bulacan”, “Cavite”, “Laguna” and neighboring “Rizal”, will be in effect until April 11.

This extension came after the Ministry of Health announced a record number of 15,310 cases, on Friday, the highest increase ever in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Today, Saturday, the Ministry recorded 12,576 cases, which raises the total number of injuries to 784,43 cases, and 103 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total death toll to 13,423.

Rock added that the government task force dealing with the Corona virus will assess the situation after next week, to determine the level of risks in the capital and neighboring provinces.

Roque urged local governments to strictly implement minimum health protocols, and people eligible to receive the vaccine should receive doses.

The areas under closure will be subject to a curfew from six in the evening until five in the morning.