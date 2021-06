Philippines: Duterte threatens imprisonment for refusing Covid vaccine

Driver receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in a parking lot in Manila, Philippines on June 22, 2021| Photo: MARK R. CRISTINO / EFE Agency /

Philippine dictator Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to send to prison those who refuse to receive Covid-19 vaccines. “If you don’t want to be vaccinated, I’ll have you arrested, and then I’ll inject the vaccine into your buttocks,” Duterte said during a speech broadcast on television Monday night (21). “You decide: accept the vaccine or I’ll put you in prison,” threatened the Philippine president.

Although vaccination is voluntary in the Philippines, the government official said he will look for legal mechanisms within the current emergency law to find a way to force the population to receive immunizations.

The warning from the president, who claimed to act “within the law”, comes in the wake of the bad vaccination data in the Asian country. Many Filipinos are reluctant to get vaccinated after a 2016 controversy over a government-sponsored dengue vaccine for children. It was later found to increase the risk of severe symptoms in patients who had not had the disease in the past.

To date, the country has only managed to vaccinate 2.1 million of its nearly 110 million people with the full dose. The goal of the Philippine authorities is to inoculate 70 million people by the end of the year.