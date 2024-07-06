Philippine Coast Guard says Chinese ship arrives at disputed reef

A Chinese Coast Guard ship has dropped anchor in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman Jay Tarriela said on social media. X.

The ship in question is CCG-5901, Tarriela said, calling it a “monster ship.” “This is an attempt at intimidation by the Chinese Coast Guard. We are not going to back down and we will not be intimidated,” he stressed.

The ship that caused concern to the Philippines entered the country’s exclusive economic zone in early July, proceeded to Ayungin Shoal, and then moved to Panganiban Reef. It was then found moving toward Escoda Shoal, where CCG-5901 dropped anchor.

Earlier, the US and Philippine navies sank the Chinese-made warship BRP Lake Caliraya during the Balikatan exercises in the South China Sea. The exercises were held 400 kilometers south of Taiwan near islands disputed by the Philippines and China.