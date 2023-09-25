The Philippines accuses China of installing a “floating barrier” in a disputed area of ​​the South China Sea. According to Filipinos, the structure is preventing fishing boats from sailing in the area.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the country’s coast guard spokesman, Jay Tarriela, said that the barrier of about 300 meters was discovered by Philippine ships during a routine maritime patrol on Friday (September 22, 2023).

“The Philippine Coast Guard and the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources strongly condemn the installation by the Chinese Coast Guard of a floating barrier in the southeastern portion of Bajo de Masinloc, which prevents Philippine fishing boats from entering the sandbar and deprives them of their fishing and subsistence activities”, says the statement.

In addition to preventing the activity of fishermen, the Chinese had destroyed corals, according to Philippine authorities, who accused the neighboring country of massive destruction in the area.

“The continued clustering of indiscriminate, illegal and destructive fishing activities by the Chinese maritime militia in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal may have directly caused the degradation and destruction of the marine environment in the characteristics [do Mar das Filipinas Ocidental]”, accused Tarriela.

“The presence of crushed corals strongly suggests a potential act of dumping, possibly involving the same dead corals that were previously processed and cleaned before being returned to the seabed.”, he added.

When asked by journalists about the alleged destruction of corals, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning called the accusations “false and unfounded”. And he added: “We advise Philippine authorities not to use fabricated information to stage a political farce”.