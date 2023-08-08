The Philippines accused on Sunday (6) ships of the Chinese Coast Guard of carrying out “dangerous maneuvers” and firing water cannons at their ships, which are smaller.

The incident took place as Philippine Coast Guard ships were escorting vessels carrying supplies for the country’s troops who are stationed on the Ayungin Sandbar, known as Second Thomas Bank in the Philippines and Renai Reef in China.

The Philippine Coast Guard released a statement condemning the actions of the Chinese Coast Guard, claiming the maneuvers endangered the “safety of Philippine crews” and calling the use of water cannons “illegal”.

The Philippine government delivered this Monday (7) a diplomatic note of complaint to the Chinese embassy in Manila, the country’s capital, reaffirming its territorial position and asking for an end to activities considered “infringing”.

Tensions in the South China Sea are nothing new. Manila calls the area the Western Philippine Sea, but China claims sovereignty over much of the area, including the Spratly Archipelago, known to Beijing as Nanshas and which is also disputed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of International Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines, stating that China had no legal basis to claim historical rights over most of the South China Sea. However, China has refused to recognize this decision.

The weekend incident generated international backlash. The United States expressed support for the Philippines and reiterated its commitment to mutual defense as set out in the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.

US allies, including Australia, Japan, Germany and Canada, also condemned China’s actions, calling them “dangerous” and “provocative”.

Analysts believe the incident could accelerate plans by the Philippines, the United States, Australia and Japan to carry out joint patrols in the South China Sea, in an attempt to curb Chinese actions in the region and preserve “freedom of navigation”.

Collin Koh, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told CNN that the incident could also represent an escalation in the Sino-Philippine clash over the disputed area.

For its part, China accused the Filipinos of “illegally encroaching on the waters adjacent to the Renai Reef in China’s Nansha Islands” and vowed to continue carrying out “law enforcement activities in the region”.

Also this Monday, through a statement, the Chinese Coast Guard accused Manila of trying to “permanently occupy Chinese sovereign territory” on Sunday.