A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 shook the province of Davao del Sur in the southern Philippines on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The institute claimed that the earthquake occurred at 16:23. local time (08.23 GMT), it had a depth of 6 kilometers, about 11 kilometers northwest of the city of Magsaysay. The institute said the earthquake will trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

On July 27, a magnitude 7 earthquake shook the main island of Luzon in the Philippines, killing 10 people and injuring 394 others. The Philippines has frequent seismic activity.