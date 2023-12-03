An attack on a university gym in the southern Philippines has killed four people and injured several others. The explosion devastated the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi city, during a Catholic mass. According to the BBC, it appears to have been a grenade or a homemade bomb.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned the attack and said he had instructed the police and military to ensure the safety of the public. “I condemn in the strongest terms the senseless and atrocious acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists” Marcos said. “Extremists who exercise violence against the innocent will always be considered enemies of our society.”

Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr, governor of Lanao del Sur province in Mindanao, condemned the “violent attack. Here in my province, we support fundamental human rights, including the right to religion,” Adiong said in a statement. “Terrorist attacks against educational institutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and train our young people to be the future shapers of this country.”