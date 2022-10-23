Filipino students took a call from their teacher very seriously. Before an exam, they covered their faces with egg cartons, cardboard, and underpants so they couldn’t cheat.

The students of the university in Legazpi City pulled out all the stops to show up for the exam with the most creative headgear. Their teacher Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz called on the students to do so. She told the BBC that she wanted to counter cheating in a fun way with the action.

The professor got the idea from Thailand, where something similar happened years ago. In 2013, photos of students from Bangkok went viral. They wore flaps on both sides of the head to prevent cheating.

Simple design

Actually, Mandane-Ortiz asked her students to come up with a simple paper design. But the aspiring engineers took the call and created everything. They put paper bags on their heads, appeared with masks on or cut holes in old shirts. See also Fight against Omikron: Doubts about the vaccination shortage

The teacher posted photos of her students on Facebook, which quickly spread the action in the Philippines. Students from other schools and universities were inspired and followed suit.

Incidentally, the headgear did the students nothing but good, says their teacher. They scored better than ever on their exams and not a single student was caught cheating.

