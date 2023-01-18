The Filipino Court of Tax Appeals has acquitted this Wednesday the Filipino journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Maria Ressa, and her digital news portal Rappler of four open cases for the alleged crime of tax evasion, accusations that the reporter has denounced as politically motivated. The Philippine prosecutor’s office accused her of not providing Rappler’s necessary tax information for the third and fourth quarters of 2015, as well as tax evasion, charges filed during the tenure of controversial former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, whose war on drugs was denounced by Ressa and his medium.

In a statement published this Wednesday, Ressa has proclaimed: “Today, facts win, truth wins, justice wins.” “These accusations were a blatant abuse of power, a political siege against journalists who try to hold power accountable,” added the Nobel laureate.

In 2019, when Ressa was arrested, the Union of Philippine Journalists declared that the case against the Filipino journalist was a clear attack by the Duterte Executive, which had made no secret of its dislike for Rappler and other media, against the independent press. Reporters Without Borders also joined the criticism against the government: “It is not a judicial matter, but an attempt to gag a media outlet and a journalist internationally recognized for her professionalism and independence.”

Ressa and its Rappler portal were, with their investigations and critical publications, the scourge of Rodrigo Duterte. The journalist has always maintained that the numerous legal cases she is facing respond to a campaign of political persecution.

Rappler, the Nobel portal, on trial

The journalist and her portal Rappler still have three cases pending resolution by the Philippine courts. In June 2022, the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered the closure of Rappler for allegedly violating the country’s restrictions on media ownership by foreign entities. It was a major setback for press freedom in the Philippines, just one day after Duterte left the Malacañán palace. Since rapper They denied such accusations and appealed the decision. The appeal is still pending.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The regulatory body has already issued a similar judicial decision against rapper in January 2018, after which the digital continued operating. The portal was founded in 2012, it became a reference medium for combating disinformation and uncovering many of the abuses committed during the battle against drugs launched by Duterte in 2016, in which Human Rights Watch denounced the deaths of up to 30,000 people. , and against which the International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized an investigation in September 2021 for possible crimes against humanity.

Duterte announced in 2018 the departure of the Philippines from the TPI, but had to wait until 2019 to make it effective. The ruse of the former Philippine president managed to limit the work of the judges, since they could only investigate the period in which it was still a Member State: between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019. The magistrates considered that, with According to the data presented to date by the prosecution, said campaign against drug trafficking amounts to a systematic attack against the civilian population. The Philippine authorities estimated at “about 7,000” the dead in the police raids.

Ressa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2021 precisely for her research into the former Philippine president’s controversial war on drugs, as well as for combating false news and misinformation in the Asian archipelago.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.