The Philippine military has accused China of targeting a military supply ship with a water cannon in the South China Sea. This is reported by news agencies Reuters and AP on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday. The supply ship was heading for the waters around the Spratly Islands. There lies an old warship that serves as a military outpost for the Philippines. The Philippine army deliberately grounded that ship in the 1990s.

The Chinese Coast Guard’s action “expressed willful disregard” for the safety of personnel on board, the Philippine military said. It is not known if there were any injuries in the incident. The United States almost immediately condemned the Chinese move, calling it “a direct threat to peace and stability in the region.” China has not yet publicly responded to the Philippine military’s accusation.

There is a long-running conflict over control of the maritime area in the South China Sea. The geopolitical importance of the sea is great. For example, oil and gas can be found, important trade routes run through it and it accounts for 10 percent of the world’s fish catch. China claims control over almost all of the South China Sea, while other countries such as the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also claim parts of the sea.