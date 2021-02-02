In 2010, at the time inspector of the Urssaf, Philippe Pascal had controlled and rectified the big boss of Vaucluse François Mariani, who had recourse to illegal work in one of his establishments. This cousin of the former Sarkozy minister Thierry Mariani not only refused to pay the 800,000 euros in social security contributions, but he also filed three complaints against the agent of the collection agency.

Judicial Calvary

If the inspector ended – after several years of trial – cleared by justice, this legal ordeal pushed him to depression and the resignation of Urssaf. Because, all these years, the agent felt very lonely in the face of the attempts to intimidate François Mariani. It was to have his depression recognized as an occupational disease – and therefore the responsibility of his employer in this case – that Philippe Pascal attacked the body in the industrial tribunal on Tuesday. Today, it is François Mariani that he counter-attacks in correctional for abusive complaints.