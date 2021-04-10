The death of the Duke of Edinburgh marks the end of a chapter not only for the British royal family, but for the European monarchy itself. The husband of Queen Elizabeth of England belonged to that cosmopolitan world of interrelated royalty that ruled Europe before World War I and has been largely swept away by time, war or revolution.

Born in Corfu, the son of the Greek-Danish prince Andrew and the Anglo-German princess Alice of Battenberg, he could have lived as an obscure European prince if his family had not been involved in the revolutionary politics of the post-World War I era and exiled from your contry. Felipe lived resenting the fact that his Romanov relatives had been assassinated by the Bolsheviks: in 1993 his DNA was used to identify the bodies.

Transferred first to Paris and then to London, he was educated in England, Germany and finally at the Gordonstoun school, created by the German Jewish refugee Kurt Hahn. Prince Philip always credited Gordonstoun’s harsh character-building regime with his pragmatic and unsentimental approach to life that made him seem tough and insensitive.

In World War II he served in the Royal Navy, but it was after the war that he projected himself into the royal role that defined his life. After falling in love with his distant relative, Princess Elizabeth, he married her in 1947, the first of a series of high-profile royal weddings that would mark post-war British history.

On the occasion of the wedding, Philip, who had renounced his foreign titles by acquiring British nationality, received the title of Duke of Edinburgh. However, to his intense irritation, his wife kept her royal name of Windsor for herself and their first two children, instead of adopting her husband’s name, Mountbatten. Finally a constitutional compromise was reached whereby Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were given the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

Fresh air



Philip seemed like a vigorous breath of fresh air entering Buckingham Palace in open-necked pants and shirt, into a monarchy that was in danger of looking stiff and out of style. But when Princess Elizabeth acceded to the throne in 1952, she discovered the ambiguities and frustrations of the role of consort in the British monarchy. Unlike Prince Albert, he did not receive the formal title of Prince Consort, although in 1957 he was given the courtesy title of Prince Philip.

Like his Victorian predecessor, he devoted himself to charitable, scientific, sports and educational projects, especially at the head of the National Playing Fields Association and the Worldwide Fund for Nature. Perhaps his most lasting legacy is the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, an adventure and outdoor effort program for young people based on the principles of Kurt Hahn’s Gordonstoun School.

The problem of “Dentopedology”



Felipe quickly built a reputation for what he once defined, before the General Dental Council, as “dentopedology: the science of opening your mouth and screwing up.” His “gaffes” were typical of ruling-class humor, though less appreciated, and sometimes even offensive, to other ears.

His comment to the Nigerian president in national dress, ‘He looks like he’s ready for bed’, or his advice to British students in China not to stay too long or they would end up with ‘slanted eyes’, probably they can be considered ill-calculated humor. Telling a photographer to “take the fucking picture at once” or similar are expressions of exasperation or exhaustion that anyone could sympathize with.

He was also capable of genuine but basic wit, saying of his horse-loving daughter, Princess Anne, “If she doesn’t fart or eat hay, she’s not interested.” Many will have thought it, but few have dared to say it. If Prince Philip’s famous gaffes caused as much fun as it was anger, it was precisely because they seem to give voice to the bewilderment and pent-up frustrations with which many people view the ever-changing modern world.

My husband and me



It was in his family role that Felipe received the most criticism. The Queen never failed to pay tribute to his support: for many years she began her public speeches with the words “My husband and I.” And their children seemed, on the surface, balanced and happy. Yet the series of scandals and divorces involving younger royals in the 1980s seemed increasingly to point to inappropriate upbringing.

In particular, Prince Charles, a more important figure than his father, but whom Philip had subjected to the rigors of Gordonstoun and the Navy, suffered from his father’s mindless guidance. It was Felipe who forced Carlos to end public speculation and marry Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 and, when the marriage ended in divorce, the demanding way in which the Duke had raised his eldest son was largely blamed.

The crisis caused by Diana’s death in 1997 brought to light criticism of the monarchy, but the Duke played an important role in planning the funeral that did much to restore public confidence.

Public server



In his last years, the Duke of Edinburgh was abandoning his enormous repertoire of public offices – he had more than 800 presidencies and boards of trustees – including the rectorship of the universities of Cambridge, Salford, Wales and, coherently, Edinburgh.

She received many accolades in 2012 when she stood for three hours in the rain alongside the Queen on her Diamond Jubilee river parade (60 years as queen), and later suffered a bladder infection. However, his insistence on continuing to drive drew criticism when in 2019 he collided with another vehicle near his Sandringham estate.

Despite his deteriorating health, he kept the public agenda until he finally retired in 2017, at the age of 96.

As befits a navy soldier, his last public act was when he transferred his position as colonel in chief of the infantry regiment The Rifles to his daughter-in-law Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, in July 2020.

This article has been published in The Conversation