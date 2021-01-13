It is particularly worrying that, at a time when all the ministers are talking about essential productions, vital activities, independence and industrial revival, this government is attacking one of these key sectors, the national control of the economy. energy, by organizing the demolition of a flagship public company that provides electricity and covers major missions for our national independence. We know the consequences for users of such a dismantling. We are already facing it. Not to mention that, of course, like many decisions taken by this government, everything was done at the discretion of a few pseudo-experts, in defiance of the opinions of employees who are perfectly familiar with their work tool and research needs. and diversity of production of energy sources.

