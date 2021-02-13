Malouin is a multidisciplinary designer, a creator of precious pieces of utilitarian art or useful objects in simple and almost sculptural forms. Sarah Louise Stedeford

Just like the rest of the industry, Philippe Malouin He was unable to attend Milan Design Week, where he was going to exhibit his work last April, because it was canceled due to the pandemic. “People say it doesn’t matter [asistir al evento] because nowadays everything is cooked on social networks, ”he says with a shrug. “I like to think that it does not matter because we are dedicated to creating objects that have to be experienced in person.” Malouin shares with two other people an office in the London borough of Hackney, whitewashed and full of …