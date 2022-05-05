Classification leader Jason Tesson of France, who had won the second stage on Wednesday, crossed the line in second, but was given a time penalty for irregularly returning to the peloton after a flat tire earlier in the stage. As a result, Dutchman Arvid de Kleijn, who had won the tumultuous first stage on Tuesday, takes over the lead.

Gilbert is the oldest driver to participate in the stage race. The uphill finish was one that suits the former world champion, a short and steep hill. He started at the steepest part of the hill and rode away from the rest. For the Belgian it was his first victory since September 2019, when he won a stage in the Vuelta.

Gilbert has risen considerably in the general classification due to his victory. He is now second behind De Kleijn, in the same time as the Dutchman. Frenchman Samuel Leroux is third at one second.

The Dunkirk Four Days Marches lasts – even if it sounds illogical – a total of six days. The last stage is Sunday, but the decision in the standings will probably fall in the tough Saturday stage.