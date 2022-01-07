Neither Flamengo nor Palmeiras, much less Atlético-MG. The uproar caused on social media in recent days after European newspapers claimed that Philippe Coutinho wanted to return to Brazil is over for Brazilian fans. The midfielder agreed to transfer to Aston Villa, from England.

Coutinho goes to the English club on loan until the end of the season. He belongs to Barcelona, ​​but receives a very high salary and the Catalan team is in financial difficulties. The change means a relief for Barça and an opportunity for Philippe to play more and show his football, thinking about the 2022 World Cup.

The signing of Coutinho would have been a special request from Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard. Former player and Liverpool idol, he played with the Brazilian between 2013 and 2015, when Gerrard moved to LA Galaxy, in the United States. The day before the loan was confirmed, the coach praised the midfielder.

“There are 63 matches for the Brazilian team, a series winner, he played for Barcelona, ​​it was incredible at Liverpool. So I can understand why he is speculated at so many clubs, I can understand why so many fans across the country are talking about him. I don’t think you get the nickname ‘magician’ if you’re not a special player.”

Aston Villa will have the option to purchase after the loan expires. Philippe Coutinho is 29 years old and was going through the best phase of his career at Liverpool. In 2018, Barcelona bought the player, who failed to repeat his good performances. He was loaned to Bayern Munich, where he won a Champions League (2019-2020), returned to Barcelona, ​​but suffered injuries and failed to make a streak.

