Four years ago around this time Philippe Coutinho landed in Barcelona. The most expensive signing in the club’s history that delighted all the fans who had seen him play in Liverpool. Poor deluded who thought that the carioca would be the perfect piece to replace Neymar, a player who, based on great games and unforgettable performances, had earned a place in the hearts of the Catalans, but that same summer had left the ship starting in thousands of pieces the soul of all Barcelona fans.
Four seasons later his participation in the team is scarce and he has been overtaken on the right and left by a multitude of homegrown players who show qualities, records and above all attitude well above the former Espanyol.
A player who amazed the lovers of this sport with his goals, dribbles and improbable steps in the Premier League, but since he arrived at Barça, except for the first months that if he managed to complete matches at the height, he has not been able to demonstrate anything at all becoming what is surely the worst signing in the history of football, at least for quality / price.
At this point it seems impossible that the idea of Barça is to retain him and try to redirect his career.
He has offers from the Premier League and first-hand information ensures that Aston Villa is very interested in getting a loan until the end of the season. Steven Gerrard himself has called the carioca to convince him that the best step for his career is to get to Birmingham. They both know each other from their time at Liverpool, and good old Gerrard is aware of his undeniable talent.
Other teams such as Tottenham or Everton are also following in Coutinho’s footsteps. What is certain is that Barça wants to get rid of him, and should do so because he has the highest salary in the club, being one of the footballers with the lowest participation in games. A logical goodbye to a sad story.
#Philippe #Coutinho #logical #goodbye #sad #story
Leave a Reply