A free press is essential to our democracy. Its foundations are threatened economically. This applies to newspapers, but also to magazines. If you want to promote the press now, you have to orientate yourself on this. A guest post.

When you started your professional life as a local editor in the barren Swabian Jura, you know about the challenge of delivering the newspaper in structurally weak regions. The way from the printer to the mailbox has always been a long one; For a few years now, however, a growing economic hurdle has been building up on this last stretch into people’s homes: the delivery infrastructure, which is essential for the daily newspapers, is also in economic jeopardy due to the increasing minimum wage.

But that’s just one of the many threats to publishers’ journalism: the addition of explosive cost increases for paper, energy, printing and delivery (in the case of magazines due to the increasingly greedy access of Deutsche Post) in combination with investments in the millions in digitization represent the entire periodic press faced unprecedented economic challenges. An entire industry is reaching the limits of its resilience.