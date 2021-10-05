Lam’s words came during a ceremony to unveil the Euro 2024 logo at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, and said in this regard, “I am absolutely convinced that we must maintain the current rhythm. When I was a player, I found that very good, and as a fan I find it also good that A major tournament is held every two years,” referring to the current rotation between the World Cup and the European Cup.

FIFA had proposed holding the World Cup every two years starting from 2028, accompanied by the establishment of continental tournaments every two years in single years, but this proposal faced many objections and criticism, especially from the European Union for the game and the Confederation of Conmebol (South America), in addition to the German Federation..

It is expected that FIFA will publish a report next November on this subject, and that it will hold a global summit in this regard before the end of this year..

Regarding his country’s hosting of the continental championship after less than three years, Lahm, who retired in 2017, said, “European Cup 2024 will be a continental tournament for everyone.“.