Philipp Amthor worked for the US company Augustus Intelligence, so legal trouble could now arise (archive image, 2021). © Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

Philipp Amthor had already described his commitment to the US start-up Augustus Intelligence as a “mistake”. The past is catching up with him again.

Delaware (USA) – A rising star of the CDU and the second-youngest member of parliament ever, Phillip Amthor appeared to have a promising career with the Christian Democrats. But the allegations of lobbying at the inscrutable US company Augustus Intelligence thwarted the young politician’s plans. Now he is even faced with a lawsuit worth millions in the USA.

Augustus Intelligence’s insolvency administrator is demanding millions in damages from Amthor

Philipp Amthor hit the headlines because of a lobbying affair at the now insolvent US company Augustus Intelligence. The company’s insolvency administrator raised a report in the business magazine capital according to a lawsuit against Amthor, who sat on the board of directors of the New York start-up from May 2019 to June 2020, in a civil court in the US state of Delaware on April 23.

The allegations against the CDU politician weigh heavily. There is talk of fraud, breach of contract and breach of duty of care. This comes from a report by WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung out. The US company pretended to invest in new technologies such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. There is a suspicion that this was just a sham – the company’s announced AI software was never ready for the market. The plaintiff wants millions of dollars in damages from Amthor and other suspects, and the lawsuit is about $30 million. Augustus Intelligence filed for bankruptcy in Delaware in April 2021.

Lawsuit against Amthor: These are the allegations

The insolvency administrator accuses Amthor and other former executives of Augustus Intelligence of having knowledge of the grievances in the company and violating their supervisory function. The company’s marketing was not always factually correct, and the directors should have checked this too, the accusation continued. The investors were led to believe that a key investor had committed around 50 million US dollars in seed capital, which could persuade other financiers to invest. In fact, however, the alleged key investor never brought in any capital, the insolvency administrator summarized the company’s alleged fraud. According to the report, ex-Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg is among the investors who lost their money in this way.

information of Süddeutsche Zeitung According to Amthor, his representative’s office informed him that he did not want to comment comprehensively on the content, and that the complaint had not yet been formally served on him. “Mr. Amthor always assumed that investment commitments had legal validity,” his office said. The lawyer for the investors, including Guttenberg, defended Amthor. Accordingly, there are no doubts about his “integrity and dutiful behavior”. The decision on the content and focus of lawsuits does not lie with the investors, but with the insolvency administrator in the USA, it said.

As early as 2020, it became known that the CDU politician Philipp Amthor had received shares for his supervisory board position at Augustus Intelligence and was lobbying the federal government for the company, from which he benefited directly in the event of a price increase. This conflict of interest was criticized as unethical and the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin filed criminal charges for bribery and acceptance of monetary benefits. However, the procedure was discontinued, as was a test procedure by the Bundestag. As a result of the Amthor scandal, there are now stricter rules for MPs to disclose their additional income.